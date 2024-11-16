POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

POSCO Trading Down 5.1 %

POSCO stock opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. POSCO has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $96.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of POSCO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 22.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 36.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in POSCO in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in POSCO by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

