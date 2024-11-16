Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.09.

Several brokerages have commented on PII. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Polaris by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Polaris by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 46,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Polaris by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 340,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,046,000 after buying an additional 78,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $66.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.85. Polaris has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $100.91.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.74%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

