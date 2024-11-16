Plato Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 219,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at about $2,171,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Trading Down 1.0 %

QRVO stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.94, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $130.99.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,779.67. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $142.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QRVO

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.