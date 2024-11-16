Plato Investment Management Ltd Invests $147,000 in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $21.45.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 8.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

