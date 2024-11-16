Plato Investment Management Ltd Grows Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 514.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Roblox were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,322,000 after buying an additional 4,818,022 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Roblox by 1.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,142,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,395,000 after purchasing an additional 535,414 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 12.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,591 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,984,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,535,000 after buying an additional 1,491,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX opened at $50.71 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBLX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on Roblox from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roblox from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $199,046.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,545.95. This represents a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $687,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,867,288.32. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 987,373 shares of company stock worth $44,831,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

