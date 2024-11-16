Plato Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 35.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $142.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.09. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $34.25 and a one year high of $149.80.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

