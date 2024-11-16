Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.110–0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0 million-$10.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.2 million.

Pixelworks Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PXLW stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.61. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Pixelworks from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

