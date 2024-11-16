Piper Sandler Cuts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $85.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.14 and its 200 day moving average is $100.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $82.13 and a 12-month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. This represents a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. The trade was a 20.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,265. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $27,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.