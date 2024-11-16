Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Invests $209,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $105.13 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.34. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

