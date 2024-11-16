Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 940,500 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the October 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Biechele Royce Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

PDO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 659,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,112. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s payout ratio is currently -7,650.00%.

