Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Pfizer by 279.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,378,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,481,000 after buying an additional 8,378,173 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $172,902,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,481,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Pfizer by 24,961.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,497,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,498,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,666 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. The trade was a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $24.80 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.