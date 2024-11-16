Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.68 ($0.02), with a volume of 83120367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Petro Matad alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MATD

Petro Matad Price Performance

Petro Matad Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £23.68 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 16.91, a current ratio of 10.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

(Get Free Report)

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.