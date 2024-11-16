Petershill Partners PLC (PHLLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on December 20th

Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.
Petershill Partners Trading Up 12.3 %
Shares of Petershill Partners stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Petershill Partners has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63.
About Petershill Partners
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Petershill Partners
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Deciphering Disruption: Inside Cathie Wood’s Latest Plays
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/11 – 11/15
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.