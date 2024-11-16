Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Position Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,705 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Pentair worth $42,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Pentair by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 185,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Pentair by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 34,959 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,146,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,885,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Northcoast Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $357,615.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. This trade represents a 15.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pentair stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a one year low of $62.04 and a one year high of $107.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.53 million. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

