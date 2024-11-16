PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PDSB. StockNews.com lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners raised PDS Biotechnology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

PDS Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of PDSB stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $2.01. 726,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,373. The company has a market cap of $74.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.93. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $55,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

