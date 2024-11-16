Paul Kovaleski Sells 3,235 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $291,020.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,037.64. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $94.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.85.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 76.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PriceSmart by 237.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

