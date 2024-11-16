Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Trading Down 7.5% – What’s Next?

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $103.01 and last traded at $103.61. Approximately 572,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 884,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Parsons from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parsons from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Parsons from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Get Parsons alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PSN

Parsons Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.14.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,004,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at $853,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Parsons by 17,130.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth $4,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Parsons

(Get Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.