Paragon Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 580 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $397.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $387.18 and its 200 day moving average is $372.20. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $293.61 and a 52 week high of $410.94. The company has a market cap of $137.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

