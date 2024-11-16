Paragon Advisors LLC Purchases 288 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $336.75 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.86 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

