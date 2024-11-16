PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $69.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

PAR Technology stock opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $76.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.27 and a beta of 2.14.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 87.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

