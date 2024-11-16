Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 38,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 44,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $58.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

