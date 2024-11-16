Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
OXLCN opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.
