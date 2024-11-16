O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,739,462,000 after buying an additional 75,837 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,850,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,954,404,000 after acquiring an additional 57,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,505,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after purchasing an additional 376,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,027,000 after purchasing an additional 853,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,213.37 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $914.50 and a 52-week high of $1,255.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,168.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,093.06. The stock has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,242.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. The trade was a 8.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,322 shares of company stock valued at $18,280,698. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.