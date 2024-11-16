Oppenheimer Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 198.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATXS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

ATXS opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $528.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.71. Astria Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 3,310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

