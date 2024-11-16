Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,446 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,560 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shell by 40.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $65.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

