Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,488 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 19,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.44.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $212.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $217.95.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

