Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.85 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,356 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 34.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE HAL opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $41.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAL

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.