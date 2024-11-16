Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Farmland Partners worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,461,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,914,000 after acquiring an additional 202,264 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 812,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 294,980 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $586.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $13.12.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

About Farmland Partners

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.