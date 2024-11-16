Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Farmland Partners worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,461,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,914,000 after acquiring an additional 202,264 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 812,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 294,980 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.
Farmland Partners Price Performance
Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $586.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $13.12.
Farmland Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 85.71%.
About Farmland Partners
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.
