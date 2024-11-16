Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 816 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1,423.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 69,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 64,780 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 4.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 25.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,329,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $347,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,480 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,656.16. This trade represents a 40.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,136,890.88. This trade represents a 31.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $70.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

