Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.17% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $223,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

OIH opened at $292.10 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $262.18 and a 12 month high of $353.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.46. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

