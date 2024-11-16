Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $953,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 281.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $320.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. This represents a 4.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.