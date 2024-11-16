Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 75.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 48.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.85.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

