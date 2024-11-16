Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of FirstCash worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 157.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 28.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 134.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS opened at $105.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.66. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $133.64.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $837.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCFS. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock.

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $877,773.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,735,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,206,443.14. This trade represents a 0.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $211,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,375,401.20. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,562. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

