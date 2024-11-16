Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,368 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 860,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE ARE opened at $105.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average of $117.92. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.24 and a 1-year high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 317.07%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.