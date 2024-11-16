OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) CFO Brad S. Lakhia Acquires 4,985 Shares of Stock

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) CFO Brad S. Lakhia purchased 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,918.18. This represents a 53.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $19.86 on Friday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.68 million. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 23,462 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in OPENLANE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 94,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 6.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 33.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,775,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,820,000 after buying an additional 84,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

