OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 574 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EG. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in Everest Group by 1,843.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the third quarter worth $261,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Everest Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 116,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $348.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. This trade represents a 9.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total value of $93,741.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,756.48. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EG shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $383.00 to $372.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.18.

Everest Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $371.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $380.99 and its 200-day moving average is $380.52. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $343.76 and a 52 week high of $417.92.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.52%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

