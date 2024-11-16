OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,922,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,360 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,694,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,628,000 after buying an additional 403,531 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,514,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,914,000 after buying an additional 637,415 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,029,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,696,000 after buying an additional 2,615,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,593,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,615,000 after buying an additional 182,144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $56.82 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $54.96 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.09.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

