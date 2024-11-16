OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.94.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ACGL opened at $101.83 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.24.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.