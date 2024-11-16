OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 17,469 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,469 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AT&T by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in AT&T by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,109,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,374 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,228 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,070,000 after acquiring an additional 315,580 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,256,000 after acquiring an additional 675,082 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $22.69 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $162.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

