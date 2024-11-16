OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 21,072 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after buying an additional 6,269,083 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

