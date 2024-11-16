Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

Shares of ONC stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.38. 95,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,027. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$2.32. The stock has a market cap of C$106.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.45.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

