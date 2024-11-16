On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives $50.37 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.33.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ONON shares. UBS Group raised their target price on ON from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ON from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised ON to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
Shares of ON stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.74 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.17. ON has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $56.44.
ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.43 million. ON had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.
