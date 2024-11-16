Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,864 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Omnicom Group worth $50,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Bank of America increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. This represents a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,053.05. The trade was a 14.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC opened at $96.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average of $96.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.90 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

