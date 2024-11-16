Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.67. 412,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.10, a P/E/G ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $36.82. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $55.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,651,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,200,000 after acquiring an additional 80,312 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 228,093 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $684,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 1,113.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 991,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 909,480 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 95,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 37,502 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

