ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

