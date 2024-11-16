Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Trading Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCIGet Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 506.95 ($6.39) and last traded at GBX 502 ($6.33). 440,038 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 286,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500 ($6.30).

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 501.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 500.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 82.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The company has a market capitalization of £882.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 996.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Oakley Capital Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

