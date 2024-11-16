NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Cut by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,860 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of NXP Semiconductors worth $105,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,201,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,898 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 67.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $718,680,000 after buying an additional 1,222,736 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,428,779 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $653,567,000 after buying an additional 118,366 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,271,866 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $611,336,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,421 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $412,628,000 after acquiring an additional 80,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.76.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $217.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.14 and a 200-day moving average of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $198.00 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

