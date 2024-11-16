Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the October 15th total of 753,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,037,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:JPC opened at $8.07 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

