NU (NYSE:NU) Trading Down 8.4% – Should You Sell?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.32. Approximately 43,195,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 31,989,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. Bank of America increased their price target on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $814,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in NU by 1,074.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 131,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 119,972 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its holdings in NU by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 3,802,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,500 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the third quarter worth about $3,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

