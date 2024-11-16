Northeast Financial Group Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,331 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,682,000 after buying an additional 1,598,446 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,782,000 after buying an additional 2,612,418 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,580,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,634,000 after buying an additional 250,182 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,656,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,236,000 after buying an additional 239,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,584,000 after buying an additional 4,416,364 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

